Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Turns in decent game in win

Iguodala posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 28 minutes in Friday's 105-95 win over the Bucks.

After a long run of underwhelming games, Iguodala came up with a good stat line just as his usefulness as a placeholder for Draymond Green reached its end. Friday's contest marked only his second double-digit scoring total this season.