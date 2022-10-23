Iguodala (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Iguodala continues to deal with a left hip issue and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game to begin the regular season. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against Phoenix.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains out Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't be ready for season opener•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Unlikely to play in preseason•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Announces return to Warriors•
-
Andre Iguodala: Undecided on potential return•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Active Thursday•