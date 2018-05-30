Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Uncertain for Game 1
Iguodala recently got a second opinion on his knee, but his status remains uncertain for Game 1 of the Finals against the Cavaliers on Thursday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Iguodala missed the final four games of the Western Conference Finals with what's being listed as a left lateral leg contusion. He's been going through a heavy does of rest and rehabilitation, but according to head coach Steve Kerr, "His body has not responded at this point." A recent second opinion hasn't shed much more light on the situation either and at this point, Iguodala's availability for the start of the Finals is unclear. For now, consider Iguodala questionable until another update is provided in the coming few days.
