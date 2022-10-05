Iguodala (conditioning) is unlikely to play in any of the Warriors' three remaining preseason games, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that the team is still mapping out a specific plan for how to utilize the veteran forward, who's returning for his 19th NBA season. Per Slater, it sounds like Iguodala will sit out the entire preseason while he works his way back into game shape and is doubtful to get much playing time early in the regular season as well, with the hope that he'll be fresh for another potential championship run.