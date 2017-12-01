Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to probable Friday

Iguodala (knee) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Friday's game against the Magic, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Despite battling knee soreness over the past three games, Iguodala has taken the floor in each. That trend looks like it has a strong possibility of continuing Friday. Look for more updates on his status following the team's morning shootaround that day.

