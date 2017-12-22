Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to probable Friday

Iguodala (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's contest against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Iguodala missed Thursday's practice, but is apparently feeling better after going through Friday's morning shootaround. Assuming he returns, Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Nick Young are all candidates to see a reduced workload.

