Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to probable Friday
Iguodala (back) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It appears Iguodala's back strain is healing well after he missed the team's first game as a result of the injury. That said, it's not yet confirmed he'll be playing. Look for more information after Friday morning's shootaround.
