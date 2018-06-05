Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to questionable
Iguodala (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Coach Steve Kerr remained non-committal with regard to the former Finals MVP's status, but he noted that Iguodala played 1-on-1 at Monday's practice and appears to be "doing better." The Warriors certainly don't need Iguodala to compete with the Cavaliers, but the veteran is one of their best options against LeBron James, and with another full day to recover before Game 3, it seems more likely than ever that Iguodala could see his first action of the series.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Currently pain-free, uncertain for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially out for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Uncertain for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out for Game 7•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....