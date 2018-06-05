Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to questionable

Iguodala (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Kerr remained non-committal with regard to the former Finals MVP's status, but he noted that Iguodala played 1-on-1 at Monday's practice and appears to be "doing better." The Warriors certainly don't need Iguodala to compete with the Cavaliers, but the veteran is one of their best options against LeBron James, and with another full day to recover before Game 3, it seems more likely than ever that Iguodala could see his first action of the series.