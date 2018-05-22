Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to questionable

Iguodala (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Rockets.

The Warriors initially listed Iguodala as doubtful after a knee-to-knee collision in Game 3, but he's apparently made some progress in the last 24 hours. The veteran was held out of practice Monday, though a precautionary X-ray cleared him of any structural damage. Iguodala will likely remain questionable in the hours leading up to tip-off, and he'll be reevaluated following pregame warmups.