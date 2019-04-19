Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Vintage performance in easy victory
Iguodala ended with 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 victory over the Clippers.
Iguodala was in fine form Thursday, bringing his A-game as the Warriors bounced back after an embarrassing loss in Game 2. This type of production is certainly not unexpected from the veteran who typically turns things on during the postseason.
