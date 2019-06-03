Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Well-rounded stat line in win

Iguodala totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists one steal and a block across 28 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Despite dealing with a calf issue, Iguodala took the court on Sunday and contributed effectively in 28 minutes of play. He produced a well-rounded stat line that included valuable production across multiple categories. His biggest moment, however, came in the waning seconds of the game. With Golden State up 106-104 and the shot clock winding down, Iguodala drained a wide-open three pointer that proved to be the dagger in the win.