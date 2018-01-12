Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be available vs. Bucks
Iguodala (knee) will be available for Friday's matchup with the Bucks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Warriors have listed Iguodala on the injury report for each of the last few games, but the designation once again looks to have only been precautionary. Iguodala sat out a Jan. 3 matchup with the Mavs, but he's played in the team's last four games, averaging nearly 28 minutes per game in that span. The 33-year-old is coming off of a nine-point, two-assist, three-steal outing Wednesday against the Clippers.
