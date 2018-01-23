Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be available vs. Knicks

Iguodala (calf) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

The veteran has missed the Warriors' last two games, but he went through a full practice without issue Monday and is expected to be available in full capacity Tuesday night. In the month of January, Iguodala is averaging 24.4 minutes per game.

