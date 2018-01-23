Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be available vs. Knicks
Iguodala (calf) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
The veteran has missed the Warriors' last two games, but he went through a full practice without issue Monday and is expected to be available in full capacity Tuesday night. In the month of January, Iguodala is averaging 24.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practices Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Saturday vs. Houston•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Bulls•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...