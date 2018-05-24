Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be game-time call

Iguodala (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 5 against the Rockets, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Iguodala was held out of the Warriors' Game 4 loss, despite being upgraded from "doubtful" to "questionable" in the hours leading up to tip-off. With another two days to recover, the hope is that the veteran will be cleared to return to the lineup, but official word likely won't come until after pregame warmups.