Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be game-time call

Iguodala (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 5 against the Rockets, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Iguodala was held out of the Warriors' Game 4 loss, despite being upgraded from "doubtful" to "questionable" in the hours leading up to tip-off. With another two days to recover, the hope is that the veteran will be cleared to return to the lineup, but official word likely won't come until after pregame warmups.

More News
Our Latest Stories