Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be game-time call
Iguodala (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 5 against the Rockets, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Iguodala was held out of the Warriors' Game 4 loss, despite being upgraded from "doubtful" to "questionable" in the hours leading up to tip-off. With another two days to recover, the hope is that the veteran will be cleared to return to the lineup, but official word likely won't come until after pregame warmups.
