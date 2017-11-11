Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will get night off
Iguodala will be inactive for Saturday's game against the 76ers in order to rest.
With Kevin Durant (thigh) expected to return Saturday, the Warriors will be able to afford giving Iguodala the night off. The veteran small forward is averaging 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 25 minutes through the first 11 games of the season. His minutes figure to be dispersed to Patrick McCaw, Nick Young, and Omri Casspi in some fashion. Kevon Looney could even potentially get some run. Expect iguodala to return Monday against the Magic.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available for Friday's game•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Practices Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...