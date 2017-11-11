Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will get night off

Iguodala will be inactive for Saturday's game against the 76ers in order to rest.

With Kevin Durant (thigh) expected to return Saturday, the Warriors will be able to afford giving Iguodala the night off. The veteran small forward is averaging 5.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 25 minutes through the first 11 games of the season. His minutes figure to be dispersed to Patrick McCaw, Nick Young, and Omri Casspi in some fashion. Kevon Looney could even potentially get some run. Expect iguodala to return Monday against the Magic.