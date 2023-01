Iguodala (hip) announced on his podcast, Point Forward, that he will play in Saturday's game versus the Magic.

Iguodala will make his season debut Saturday. He's missed the beginning of 2022-23 rehabbing a hip injury. The 38-year-old forward will likely be eased into the Warriors rotation. Iguodala averaged 19.5 minutes across 31 games in 2021-22.