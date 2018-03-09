Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will not play Friday
Iguodala (wrist) is out for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
Iguodala will miss a second straight contest as he continues to deal with a left wrist sprain. In his stead, Nick Young and Omri Casspi should see extra run, as they did Thursday.
