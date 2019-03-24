Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will not play Sunday

Iguodala will be rested for Sunday's game against Detroit, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

There doesn't appear to be an injury at play here, but the Warriors will hold Iguodala out on the second night of a back-to-back. The veteran played only 16 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Mavs, finishing scoreless with a pair of rebounds. Expect him to return for Wednesday's game in Memphis.