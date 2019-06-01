Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Game 2
Iguodala (calf) confirmed that he will play in Saturday's Game 2 matchup with the Raptors, Steven Loung of Sportsnet reports.
No surprise here, as MRI results came back clean following Game 1, and Iguodala was considered probable heading into the game. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to take on his expected workload.
