Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Monday

Iguodala (shoulder) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Spurs.

Iguodala popped up on the injury report Sunday with a shoulder bruise, but given his probable tag, there was little doubt that the veteran wouldn't be active in San Antonio. With Golden State's recent injury bug, Iguodala has been thrust into the starting power forward spot, and he is expected to be there once again Monday and likely play closer to 30 minutes as a result.