Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday

Iguodala (hip) will play during Saturday's contest against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Iguodala continues to deal with various injuries, though hasn't missed a game since Jan. 3 against the Mavericks. Over the past five games, he's averaged 6.0 points, 4.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 28.0 minutes per contest.

