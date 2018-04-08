Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday

Iguodala (knee) will play during Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Iguodala was questionable coming into the contest after missing the past four games due to a sore knee. But, he's apparently feeling good enough to take the floor Saturday. There's no indication he'll be on a minutes restriction.

