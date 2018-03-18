Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday vs. Suns
Iguodala (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Suns.
Iguodala was given a probable designation earlier Saturday, so this was the expected course of action all along. With the likes of Steph Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs) all out, Iguodala is going to be given as many minutes as he can handle Saturday, though it's unclear if he'll start or come off the bench.
