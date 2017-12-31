Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday
Iguodala (knee) will be available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
The veteran has averaged 23.6 minutes over the past five games and will likely have a chance to hit that number yet again Saturday despite coming into the game with soreness in his left knee.
