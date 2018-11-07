Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Thursday

Iguodala (rest) will play Thursday against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala was held out of Monday's game for rest, but his presence will be needed Thursday, as the Warriors will be without Draymond Green (toe). Iguodala is averaging 2.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 19.0 minutes this season.