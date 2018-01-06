Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play vs. Clips
Iguodala (knee) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala landed on the initial injury report with a sore knee but, as expected, he'll play through the ailment Saturday afternoon. With Kevin Durant set to miss another game, Iguodala could make another start in his place, though coach Steve Kerr would not offer confirmation.
