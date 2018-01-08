Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play vs. Nuggets

Iguodala (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Iguodala was one of several Warriors regulars to land on the injury report, but his status never appeared to truly be in much jeopardy. The 33-year-old played 31 minutes Thursday against the Rockets and followed up with 23 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers. With Kevin Durant sidelined again, Iguodala could be in position to make another start in his place.