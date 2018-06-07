Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Wednesday

Iguodala will play in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

After going through some warm-ups, Iguodala determined he was good enough to play. Iguodala was averaging 27.5 minutes this postseason prior to suffering the injury, however it's not known whether or not his knee will limit his minutes.

