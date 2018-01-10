Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Wednesday vs. Clippers

Iguodala (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Iguodala was merely listed on the injury report as a precautionary measure and he's played 30-plus minutes in two out of the last three games, so there' no real worries with the knee injury. With both Steph Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest) out Wednesday, Iguodala should be in line for increased run once again, providing him a temporary uptick in value.