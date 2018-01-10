Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Wednesday vs. Clippers
Iguodala (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Iguodala was merely listed on the injury report as a precautionary measure and he's played 30-plus minutes in two out of the last three games, so there' no real worries with the knee injury. With both Steph Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest) out Wednesday, Iguodala should be in line for increased run once again, providing him a temporary uptick in value.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Modest stat line in Monday start•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will start Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play vs. Nuggets•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probably for Monday's contest•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play vs. Clips•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start