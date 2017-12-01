Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will sit out Friday vs. Magic
Iguodala (knee), despite being upgraded to probable Thursday night, will be sidelined for Friday's game against the Magic, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala may have experienced some unexpected soreness in morning shootaround, forcing him to be sidelined Friday. As a result, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi are all candidates to see extended run.
