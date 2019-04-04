Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will sit out Friday's game
Iguodala will play in Thursday's game against the Lakers but be rested for Friday's game against Cleveland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
To protect Iguodala's health for the postseason, the Warriors will not play the swingman on the second night of a back-to-back. Iguodala's minutes have been limited throughout the regular season, but Alfonzo McKinnie should still be in line for some added work Friday in his absence.
