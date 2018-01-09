Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will start Monday vs. Nuggets

Iguodala will get the start for the injured Kevin Durant Monday against the Nuggets.

After showing up on the injury report prior to Monday's contest, Iguodala will get the start once again for the injured Kevin Durant. Iguodala is averaging 27 minutes in his two starts in place of Durant, and should play a similar role Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories