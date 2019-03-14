Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will start Wednesday

Iguodala will draw the start Wednesday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Iguodala's move into the starting five come in place of Kevin Durant, who's out with an ankle injury. Durant is expected to return in the near future, so Iguodala likely won't spend too much time in the starting five, but could remain with the starters for the duration of Durant's absence.

