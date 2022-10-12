Iguodala (conditioning) won't play in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Iguodala will officially miss the first game of the season, as the Warriors continue to work out a plan for how to utilize the veteran this year. The forward, who didn't play during the preseason, will likely be tabbed questionable for the Warriors' second game versus Denver on Oct. 21.