Iguodala is out for Sunday's game versus the Bulls with right hip soreness.
Iguodala is likely sitting out Sunday due to it being the first night of a back-to-back. The 38-year-old forward should be available for Monday's matchup with the Wizards.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely available Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will make season debut Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Continuing to make progress•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Debut still far off•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play 'anytime soon'•