Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Friday

Iguodala (calf) won't take the court for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Iguodala managed to take part in Friday morning's shootaround but left calf tightness will keep him out in Utah. He played 10 minutes during Tuesday's season opener before departing with the issue. Look for Alfonzo McKinnie and Jacob Evans to see an uptick in minutes with Iguodala on the bench. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday against Denver.