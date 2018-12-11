Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Monday
Iguodala won't take the court in Monday's game against Minnesota due to right hip tightness.
The timing of Golden State's announcement is odd, as they released the news nearly an hour after the contest started. Iguodala isn't expected to miss significant time with the hip injury and should be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.
