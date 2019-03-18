Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Monday
Iguodala will not play Monday against the Spurs following a tooth extraction, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala underwent a dental procedure and will be held out as the Warriors play on the first night of a back-to-back set. Consider the veteran optimistically questionable for Tuesday's game in Minnesota.
