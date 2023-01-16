Iguodala (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Washington, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Just as head coach Steve Kerr suggested would likely be the case prior to Sunday's 132-118 loss to the Bulls, Iguodala will end up sitting both legs of the Warriors' first back-to-back set of 2023 due to a sore right hip. The Warriors are hopeful that with some extra time off, Iguodala will be ready to handle his usual bench role in a highly-anticipated matchup with the Celtics on Thursday.