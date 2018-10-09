Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Monday

Iguodala will get the night off Monday against Phoenix, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala will get a night to rest as the Warriors prepare for the regular season. Golden State's roster figures to be a bit thin in Monday's exhibition, with Draymond Green (knee), Klay Thompson (rest), and Shaun Livingston (rest) all ruled out, and Stephen Curry (personal) listed as a game-time decision.