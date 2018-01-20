Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Saturday

Iguodala (calf) has been ruled out of Saturday's contest against the Rockets.

Iguodala sat out Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a left calf bruise, which apparently did not feel significantly better following Saturday's morning shootaround, forcing him to sit out the contest against Houston. In his absence, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney are all candidates to see an uptick in minutes.