Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Saturday
Iguodala (calf) has been ruled out of Saturday's contest against the Rockets.
Iguodala sat out Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a left calf bruise, which apparently did not feel significantly better following Saturday's morning shootaround, forcing him to sit out the contest against Houston. In his absence, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney are all candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Saturday vs. Houston•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Bulls•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go vs. Cavs•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...