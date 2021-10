Iguodala (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network reports.

Iguodala was listed as questionable with left hip soreness after taking a hard fall against the Clippers on Thursday but won't be able to give it a go. He's averaged eight points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.5 minutes per game as one of these Warriors' top bench options. Otto Porter and Moses Moody should see some increased usage with Iguodala unavailable.