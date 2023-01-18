Iguodala (hip) won't play Thursday against the Celtics, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala will miss a third straight game due to a hip injury. Thursday's matchup is the front half of a back-to-back set, so the veteran forward seems unlikely to play Friday as well, though his availability for that contest likely won't surface until after Thursday's game in Boston.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Could sit Monday, too•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play against Chicago•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely available Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will make season debut Saturday•