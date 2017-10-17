Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Tuesday
Iguodala (back) will not play during Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.
Despite Iguodala practicing Monday, his back is apparently still giving him enough discomfort to keep him from suiting up Tuesday. In his absence, Nick Young and Omri Casspi are likely candidates to absorb his minutes.
