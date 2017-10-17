Play

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Tuesday

Iguodala (back) will not play during Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.

Despite Iguodala practicing Monday, his back is apparently still giving him enough discomfort to keep him from suiting up Tuesday. In his absence, Nick Young and Omri Casspi are likely candidates to absorb his minutes.

