Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't play Wednesday

Iguodala (calf) will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Iguodala picked up a calf bruise during Monday's win over the Cavaliers, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort to keep him from lacing up Wednesday. As a result of his absence, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney are all candidates to see slightly expanded roles.