Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Available to play Monday

Bogut will be available for Monday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

In a surprising move, the Warriors will bring Bogut along to San Antonio and make him available to make his team debut after he was originally scheduled to first play on Thursday. This may indicate that DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) will be sidelined Monday, and if that is the case, Bogut could immediately be in line for minutes at center.