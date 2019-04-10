Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Back in action Wednesday

Bogut (rest) isn't listed on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

After sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans, Bogut should step in as the Warriors' starting center for the regular-season finale with DeMarcus Cousins already ruled out for rest purposes. Bogut has maxed out at 24 minutes in his 10 appearances with Golden State this season, so that probably represents the upper bound of what to expect from him Wednesday. Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell will also absorb a good portion of the minutes at center vacated by Cousins.