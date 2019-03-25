Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Blocks three shots in spot start

Bogut totaled eight points (4-5 FG), five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Pistons.

Bogut replaced DeMarcus Cousins (rest) in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pistons. He was efficient during his 24 minutes, hitting four of his five shot attempts and blocking three shots. He provides the Warriors with depth at the center position but is typically going to see too few minutes to have any real fantasy value.