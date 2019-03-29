Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Cleared to play
Bogut (groin) will play Friday against the Timberwolves, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bogut is dealing with a sore groin, but he'll suit up Friday. Since joining the Warriors, he's averaging 4.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 14.4 minutes.
