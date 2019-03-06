Warriors' Andrew Bogut: Cleared to sign with Golden State

Bogut's agent, David Bauman, said Wednesday that his client received a letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia's National Basketball League that will allow the big man to sign with the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Bogut's obligations to the Australian club now having been resolved, his agent will now work to finalize a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum, per Charania. It's unclear if the two sides will be able to come to terms by Friday, so Bogut may not be ready to suit up for the Warriors' contest that same day against the Nuggets. Once the deal is official, Bogut will likely fill a low-minute depth role at center behind starter DeMarcus Cousins.